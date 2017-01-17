a Roger Ballen: Asylum of the Birdsa opens Jan. 28 at Daum
An exhibition of 40 mid-sized black-and-white photographs by Roger Ballen will open at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus. The exhibit will remain on view through May 28. The photographs, dating from 2003 to 2013, were all taken inside a makeshift house on the outskirts of Johannesburg, South Africa.
