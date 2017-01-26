50 years of serving Sedalia -

Betty Fore, left, greets long-time customers Harold and JoAnn Collier during a reception hosted Jan. 20 in the Hotel Bothwell lobby in recognition of Fore's retirement from Ivory Grille and the food industry in Sedalia. Fore said she has worked in restaurants in Sedalia for about 50 years.

