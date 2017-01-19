1917: Lona Theater opens

On Sunday, Aug. 8, 1917, the Sedalia Democrat announced the opening on Thursday, Aug. 12, of "Sedalia's magnificent and pretty amusement place," the Lona Theater. Theater manager W. J. Brill scheduled two performances for the evening, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. The Democrat praised the Lona as one of the "most modern play houses" that would attract the "most pretentious film productions" while at the same time providing entertainment suitable for families.

