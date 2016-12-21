Two arrested for 2014 Gold Buyer armed robbery - 12:12 pm updated:

Two years later, two people have been arrested in connection with the December 2014 armed robbery at Gold Buyer in downtown Sedalia. According to previous Sedalia Police Department reports of the incident, at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 18, 2014, a black male entered Gold Buyer, 108 S. Ohio Ave., which is no longer at that address, and shot owner/operator Wesley Brown twice in the upper chest area with a handgun.

