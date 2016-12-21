Two arrested for 2014 Gold Buyer arme...

Two arrested for 2014 Gold Buyer armed robbery - 12:12 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Two years later, two people have been arrested in connection with the December 2014 armed robbery at Gold Buyer in downtown Sedalia. According to previous Sedalia Police Department reports of the incident, at 1:32 p.m. Dec. 18, 2014, a black male entered Gold Buyer, 108 S. Ohio Ave., which is no longer at that address, and shot owner/operator Wesley Brown twice in the upper chest area with a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) 4 hr Johnny Reb 63
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Dec 23 Mia 24
please help my wayward step-daughter Dec 14 Veronica 1
social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn... Dec 14 Veronica 1
has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14) Dec 12 unLOYal 17
Who wants to go out tonight Dec 9 Lonelysedelia 1
parental rights class action suit - join now ! Dec 5 Veronica 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,160 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC