Tourism impact continues to increase in Sedalia

A recent report showed Missouri set records for tourism in Fiscal Year 2016, and it seems Sedalia tourism is also continuing to increase. According to a news release from Gov. Jay Nixon's office, Missouri welcomed 41.7 million visitors in 2016, a 3.2 percent increase from the previous record of 40.4 million in Fiscal Year 2015, citing figures from the FY16 annual impact report by Tourism Economics, a division of Oxford Economics.
