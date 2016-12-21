Sedalia woman arrested for drug distribution

A Sedalia woman was arrested Wednesday morning after it was discovered she was storing multiple types of drugs in a storage unit near her home. According to a Sedalia Police Department STING Unit news release, at 6:46 a.m., detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau and patrol officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Pettis Street to serve a knock-and-announce, drug-related search warrant.

