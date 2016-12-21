Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee discusses courta s role -
The Sedalia Rental Inspection Committee focused on the role the municipal court plays in code enforcement during Wednesday afternoon's meeting. Sedalia Municipal Judge Deborah Mitchell talked with the committee members for the majority of the meeting about what she can and cannot do when it comes to code enforcement cases, and it seems the members soon realized Mitchell can only do so much as the judicial portion of the rental inspection equation.
