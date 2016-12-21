Sedalia man charged with sodomy of ch...

Sedalia man charged with sodomy of child - 5:58 pm updated:

Friday Dec 23

Gabrial L. Terry, 29, of the 1000 block of East 12th Street, was arrested at his residence Thursday afternoon and has been charged with four counts of first degree statutory sodomy, which, according to online court records, is defined as "deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old." According to court documents, on Oct. 20, a Pettis County Children's Division officer met with an 8-year-old female at her elementary school in reference to an allegation of child molestation.

