Sedalia man arrested for DWI -
A Sedalia man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a single-vehicle accident at 8 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brian L. Wilson, 24, was driving south on Randall Road, south of Greissen Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and drove through a field.
Sedalia Democrat.
