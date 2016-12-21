Santa makes stops all week in Sedalia -

Local resident Patricia Hunt, dressed as Santa, gives a candy cane to Diana Sokolowski, a Bothwell Regional Health Center patient access specialist in the Radiology Department, on Friday. Santa has visited Sedalia all week bringing good cheer and candy canes.

