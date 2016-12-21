Newcomer files for Sedalia City Council -
All four incumbents for the Sedalia City Council have filed for re-election in the April 4 municipal election, as well as one newcomer to city government. Ward 1 Councilwoman Jo Lynn Turley, Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, Ward 3 Councilman Bob Cross and Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Merritt all filed for candidacy.
