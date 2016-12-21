New Woods, T.J.Maxx to open in Sedalia -
The two Bing's locations have been vacant for a few months now after the locally owned grocery stores closed in late October . Since then, rumors have swirled that Woods would be taking over at least one of the vacant spaces, something that seemed probable after Woods purchased the prescriptions from the pharmacies at the Bing's Grocery Stores this summer.
