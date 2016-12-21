Jack Miller Christmas stores

As I watch the Christmas shoppers rushing around the super shopping centers like Wal-Mart, K-Mart, and all the other big stores in Sedalia this year; I can't help but think back to those cold crisp December days of my youth, and the much smaller stores we shopped in back then. The big stores in Sedalia at that time were Woolworth, TG&Y, Crown Drug, Penny's, Lockets, and well you know the rest of them if you were there.

