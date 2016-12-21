Construction to begin at U.S. Highway...

Construction to begin at U.S. Highway 50/Oak Grove Lane intersection -

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Construction was planned to begin Monday on roadway improvements at the intersection of Highway 50, Oak Grove Lane, West Main Street and Leroy Van Dyke Road. After Sedalia City Council approval earlier this year, work is slated to begin this week on the intersection improvements project at U.S. Highway 50 and Oak Grove Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) 18 hr Johnny Reb 63
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Dec 23 Mia 24
please help my wayward step-daughter Dec 14 Veronica 1
social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn... Dec 14 Veronica 1
has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14) Dec 12 unLOYal 17
Who wants to go out tonight Dec 9 Lonelysedelia 1
parental rights class action suit - join now ! Dec 5 Veronica 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC