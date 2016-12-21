Clunie found guilty of sodomy

A Sedalia man accused of sodomizing a woman earlier this year was found guilty Friday morning after a jury deliberated for less than an hour. Travis James Clunie, 25, of the 1900 block of South Lamine Avenue, was charged with first degree sodomy after a female victim reported April 27 to the Sedalia Police Department that she had been sodomized by Clunie in January while they were at Katy Park, located at 24th Street and South Grand Avenue.

