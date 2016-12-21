City of Sedalia reminds residents of emergency snow routes - 1:01 pm updated:
For the first time this winter season, meteorologists are predicting some level of snowfall for the Sedalia area along with extreme cold. While the amount of snowfall predicted varies from a trace to a few inches, the Public Works Department wanted to remind residents not to park along Emergency Snow Routes once the City has declared a snow emergency.
