Callaway birth announcement
Nichole Brashear and Kelsey Callaway, of Sedalia, became the parents of a son, Jayden Alexander Callaway, born Christmas night Dec. 25, 2016. He weighed 7.6 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis tuck??????
|Sun
|One timer
|1
|Life Point Church
|Dec 28
|Shame shame
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Dec 27
|Johnny Reb
|63
|mike cash arrest (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Mia
|24
|please help my wayward step-daughter
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn...
|Dec 14
|Veronica
|1
|has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14)
|Dec 12
|unLOYal
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC