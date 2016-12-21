A low-key New Year

A low-key New Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Unlike the New Years of our younger days, my wife and I have a very low key way of celebrating the arrival of the New Year. Actually, until recently, we celebrated the arrival of the New Year with our grandchildren when they were small while our children went to parties or other things for the holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Point Church Wed Shame shame 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Dec 27 Johnny Reb 63
mike cash arrest (Feb '13) Dec 23 Mia 24
please help my wayward step-daughter Dec 14 Veronica 1
social worker claims she didn't KNOW she couldn... Dec 14 Veronica 1
has a Ditzfeld had your wife? (Jun '14) Dec 12 unLOYal 17
Who wants to go out tonight Dec 9 Lonelysedelia 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,271 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,734

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC