Weather 16 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Special Weather Statement

FLZ056-057-061-172100- DeSoto-Highlands-Hardee- 417 PM EDT SAT JUN 17 2017 ...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HIGHLANDS...EASTERN HARDEE AND DESOTO COUNTIES... At 417 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Southeast Arcadia, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.

