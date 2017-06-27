Weather 16 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Special Weather Statement
FLZ056-057-061-172100- DeSoto-Highlands-Hardee- 417 PM EDT SAT JUN 17 2017 ...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HIGHLANDS...EASTERN HARDEE AND DESOTO COUNTIES... At 417 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Southeast Arcadia, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sebring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frostproof mcdonalds (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Grasshoppers
|61
|noah (May '14)
|10 hr
|Torn
|3
|Lake Placid Crime (Mar '15)
|Jun 23
|Bass
|3
|Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16)
|May '17
|Korkoves
|2
|Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap...
|Apr '17
|Wwe maniac
|1
|Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|scott wilmarth
|6
|Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Carol
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sebring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC