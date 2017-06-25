Sebring woman, 22, dead in Highlands ...

Sebring woman, 22, dead in Highlands County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

SEBRING, Fla. One person died in a crash early Saturday morning on State Road 17, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap... Fri moonwizzard 2
frostproof mcdonalds (Jan '09) Jun 27 Grasshoppers 61
noah (May '14) Jun 27 Torn 3
Lake Placid Crime (Mar '15) Jun 23 Bass 3
Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16) May '17 Korkoves 2
News Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12) Apr '17 scott wilmarth 6
Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09) Mar '17 Carol 10
See all Sebring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebring Forum Now

Sebring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Sebring, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC