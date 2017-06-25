Sebring woman, 22, dead in Highlands County crash
SEBRING, Fla. One person died in a crash early Saturday morning on State Road 17, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap...
|Fri
|moonwizzard
|2
|frostproof mcdonalds (Jan '09)
|Jun 27
|Grasshoppers
|61
|noah (May '14)
|Jun 27
|Torn
|3
|Lake Placid Crime (Mar '15)
|Jun 23
|Bass
|3
|Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16)
|May '17
|Korkoves
|2
|Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|scott wilmarth
|6
|Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Carol
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sebring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC