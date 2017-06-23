Sebring student named top scholar nat...

Sebring student named top scholar nationally

Kyle Youmans, a 2017 graduate of Sebring High School was named a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation awards top Preliminary SAT test takers with scholarships and awards.

