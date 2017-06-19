Mother lets snake bite her one-year-o...

Mother lets snake bite her one-year-old baby to 'teach a lesson'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Independent.ie

She told investigators from Highlands County Sheriff's office that she had seen a number of poisonous snakes on her property in Sebring, Florida. In a video posted on Facebook - which has since been removed - Miss St Laurent puts a 14-inch non-venomous red rat snake in a container in front of her child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
She who is wicked 6 hr Karma 1
frostproof mcdonalds (Jan '09) May 28 Butterflyqueen 60
scam on mothers day May '17 Butterflyqueen 3
Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16) May '17 Korkoves 2
Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap... Apr '17 Wwe maniac 1
News Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12) Apr '17 scott wilmarth 6
Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09) Mar '17 Carol 10
See all Sebring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebring Forum Now

Sebring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sebring, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC