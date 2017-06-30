Fort Lauderdale police seize $100,000 worth of illegal fireworks
When Justin Driggers, 38, of Sebring, refused to remove the Fourth of July pyrotechnics from sale or display at 1770 East Sunrise Blvd. on Wednesday, police confiscated $100,000 worth of fireworks, a police spokeswoman said. Although Florida law prohibits selling high-powered fireworks to those without a commercial license, the law comes with loopholes that allow almost anyone to buy anything if they claim the devices are for "agricultural" purposes.
