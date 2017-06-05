Florida Mom Who Allegedly Let Snake Bite Baby Charged With Felony Child Abuse
A mother in Sebring, Florida, is facing child abuse charges investigated after posting a video on Facebook that appears to show her 1-year-old child being bit by a snake. On Tuesday, the Highlands County Sheriff Dept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|frostproof mcdonalds (Jan '09)
|May 28
|Butterflyqueen
|60
|scam on mothers day
|May 16
|Butterflyqueen
|3
|Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16)
|May 14
|Korkoves
|2
|Frostproof ,Fl jail (May '08)
|May 11
|BeenThere
|29
|Zolfo Springs Music Thread (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|2
|Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap...
|Apr '17
|Wwe maniac
|1
|Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|scott wilmarth
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sebring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC