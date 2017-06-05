Longtime Newport resident stabbed to ...

Longtime Newport resident stabbed to death in Florida

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

There is heartbreak and sadness in Newport after word that a longtime resident was murdered in Florida late last night. The family of Shirley Temple confirmed to Channel 3 News that the 51-year-old was stabbed to death.

