1 dead in Highlands County crash

Wednesday May 24

Luis Lopez, 22, of Sebring, was killed when he failed to stop for a semi truck stopped at a railroad crossing in front of him, according to the FHP. Lopez's 2002 Cadillac DeVille hit the trailer that the semi truck was towing.

