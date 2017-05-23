1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near grocery store
One person has died, two additional people are in the hospital after suspects opened fire outside of a grocery store Tuesday morning in Sebring. Police believe the shooting may have been related to a shooting in Avon Park, Florida early Sunday morning .
