1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near gr...

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near grocery store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: ABC Action News

One person has died, two additional people are in the hospital after suspects opened fire outside of a grocery store Tuesday morning in Sebring. Police believe the shooting may have been related to a shooting in Avon Park, Florida early Sunday morning .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scam on mothers day May 16 Butterflyqueen 3
Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16) May 14 Korkoves 2
Frostproof ,Fl jail (May '08) May 11 BeenThere 29
Zolfo Springs Music Thread (Oct '16) Apr 28 Musikologist 2
Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap... Apr '17 Wwe maniac 1
News Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12) Apr '17 scott wilmarth 6
Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09) Mar '17 Carol 10
See all Sebring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Highlands County was issued at May 24 at 2:45PM EDT

Sebring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Sebring, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC