Texas Pilot Fatally Injured In Florida Accident

A former U.S. Air Force and American Airlines pilot was fatally injured Tuesday in an accident in which weather may have been a factor. The pilot, 64-year-old Riley Stevens of Anderson, TX, was flying from Sebring, FL to Ocoee, FL in his recently-purchased Pipistrel Virus SW LSA, according to a report from The Independent Mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.