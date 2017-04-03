Texas Pilot Fatally Injured In Florid...

Texas Pilot Fatally Injured In Florida Accident

A former U.S. Air Force and American Airlines pilot was fatally injured Tuesday in an accident in which weather may have been a factor. The pilot, 64-year-old Riley Stevens of Anderson, TX, was flying from Sebring, FL to Ocoee, FL in his recently-purchased Pipistrel Virus SW LSA, according to a report from The Independent Mail.

