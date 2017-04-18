Roy P. Whitton

Roy P. Whitton

Colonel Roy P. Whitton, Ret. was born December 28, 1922, in Dunreith, Ind. He died April 13, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Fla.

