Traffic stop leads to meth found in...

Thursday Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A traffic stop led to an investigation that turned up more than 246 grams of methamphetamine in a shed in Sebring early Wednesday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. Sgt. Dusty McGee made the traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday after he saw a moving car with its headlights turned off.

