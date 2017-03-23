Traffic stop leads to meth found in...
A traffic stop led to an investigation that turned up more than 246 grams of methamphetamine in a shed in Sebring early Wednesday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said. Sgt. Dusty McGee made the traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday after he saw a moving car with its headlights turned off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sebring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Carol
|10
|Lorida
|Feb 25
|Retired
|1
|pj sutton
|Feb '17
|hum
|1
|Is Mary merchant still chasing after married men?
|Feb '17
|Jitter bug
|1
|looking for John Adkins
|Feb '17
|old friend
|1
|New Highlands County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Ken
|3
|Kenilworth lodge still in business?
|Jan '17
|Beej
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sebring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC