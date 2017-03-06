Florida jail inmate dies of cardiac a...

Florida jail inmate dies of cardiac arrest after vomiting

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 59-year-old Keith Newberry died Thursday evening after he was taken to a hospital in Sebring, Florida. The sheriff's office says Newberry was showing symptoms of a stomach virus.

