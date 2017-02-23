[VIDEO] Corvette Racing at Sebring: Practicing Pit Stops and Driver Changes Crucial for Success
With Corvette Racing at Sebring International Raceway today and tomorrow for a two-day IMSA test, it makes sense to look at one of the most critical - and sometimes overlooked - components to an endurance race: pit stops and driver changes. For long-distance races such as the upcoming Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh from Florida, the execution of pit stops in the GT Le Mans class is paramount.
