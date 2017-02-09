BasicMed Survey: Disappointed Resignation

Pilots should be wary when operating close to the boundaries of Class B airspace, the FAA said recently in a Safety Alert for Operators.... Years ago, new GPS approaches were commissioned at Houma, LA and the FAA King Air was flight checking them ...Tower: 'Report... In the Flytenow case, the FAA applied old thinking that doesn't work in a world where technology moves at the speed of heat. They've moldered on my office shelf, unused, for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVweb.