World's Ugliest Dog Contest awards underdogs' inner beauty

In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Peanut, a 2-year-old mutt is held by owner Holly Chandler after winning the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest celebrates homely pooches for their inner beauty in Petaluma.

