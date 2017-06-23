The world's ugliest dog is.

JUNE 23: Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, California, and Kerry Sanders of NBC laugh as they sit with her Neapolitan Mastiff named Martha after after winning the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on June 23, 2017 in Petaluma, California. Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff, became the World's Ugliest Dog during the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

