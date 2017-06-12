Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer

Rohnert Park City Council meetings are generally staid affairs and the June 13 meeting seemed like it was on track. There was a sometimes emotional presentation for retiring theatre director Gene Abravaya, where Abravaya spoke about his love for the theatre, and his hope that Spreckels would make Rohnert Park a destination for theatre goers in search of good plays; akin to Ashland, Oregon, as a destination for the yearly Shakespeare festival.

