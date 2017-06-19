Bard Season
Warm weather in California means a number of things: a rise in local sales of sun block, a heightened chance of troublesome grass fires - and a sharp spike in productions of plays by William Shakespeare. This year, the annual array of Shakespearean comedies and dramas includes a puppet-heavy presentation of the playwright's greatest tragedy; a localized adaptation of his final play; an updated musical version of a beloved romance; and a Western-themed take on that same play, performed in a Marin County amphitheater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|BurnedOut
|58
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|78
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC