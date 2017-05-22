SF firm merges with Sonoma Co. cannabis dispensaries
Peace in Medicine will soon be no more. Sonoma County's well-known dispensaries in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa will be rebranded with a new name - SPARC - in a move reflecting an official merger of the local collective with its longtime nonprofit partner in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May 3
|Judy shank
|1,217
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|BurnedOut
|58
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|78
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC