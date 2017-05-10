Caring Kitchen: New program trains youth, feeds cancer patients
April Cunningham and Tarney Sheldon, of North Coast Opportunities, talk about Mendocino County's new Caring Kitchen Project which trains teens and adults to prepare healthy meals for local cancer patients. Photos by Aura Whittaker The American Cancer Society estimates that one third of all cancers could be avoided by changes in diet, yet people are increasingly developing obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.
