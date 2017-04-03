Look out for rattlers: More snakes th...

Look out for rattlers: More snakes than ever in Bay Area this

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SFGate

Snake season has arrived in Northern California, which means venomous rattlesnakes will be slithering around the East and South Bay. Pictured above: Northern Pacific rattlesnake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb '17 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07) Feb '17 RealTRUTH 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 78
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sonoma County was issued at April 05 at 12:49PM PDT

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC