Ketchum vying for singer-songwriter t...

Ketchum vying for singer-songwriter title at the Redwood Cafe

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

Katie Ketchum has finally planted her feet in Sebastopol after many years of moving all over California and Canada. Ketchum is a singer, songwriter, pianist and recently an artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb '17 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07) Feb '17 RealTRUTH 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 78
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sonoma County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC