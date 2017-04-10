Is Trump bad for local tourism?
Margaret Chastaine, right, talks to tourists Khalil Meggett, Monica Ferguson, and Stephen and Gina Lee, all from Philadelphia, during a Zephyr Adventures tour of Montemaggiore Winery near Healdsburg. Tour guide Maggie Waller pours Little Rock resident Ruth Rorie a glass of wine during the Gundlach Bundschu Winery and Vineyards Pinzgauer vineyard tour, Monday June 8, 2015 in Sonoma.
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|78
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
