elizabeth and paul are bent over, smi...

elizabeth and paul are bent over, smiling and working in the field

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

On a recent afternoon inside a Berkeley church, a Muslim, a Jew, a Catholic and a Christian sat together around a table to talk about a common cause, sharing the ways in which their churches, synagogues or mosques engage in food justice. It was part of the fifth annual "Faith, Farms and Food Access Conference," put on by the Interfaith Sustainable Food Collaborative , and the first one to take place outside of Marin or Sonoma counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar '17 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb '17 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07) Feb '17 RealTRUTH 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 78
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC