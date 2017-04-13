elizabeth and paul are bent over, smiling and working in the field
On a recent afternoon inside a Berkeley church, a Muslim, a Jew, a Catholic and a Christian sat together around a table to talk about a common cause, sharing the ways in which their churches, synagogues or mosques engage in food justice. It was part of the fifth annual "Faith, Farms and Food Access Conference," put on by the Interfaith Sustainable Food Collaborative , and the first one to take place outside of Marin or Sonoma counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|78
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC