Driving awareness month at Sonoma Rac...

Driving awareness month at Sonoma Raceway Bay area high school...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Community Voice

The event kicked off Distracted Driving Awareness Month and was also a part of California's Teen Driver Safety Week. The raceway, partnered with the California Highway Patrol, the Simraceway Performance Driving Center, Impact Teen Drivers and Verihealth, Inc. in this awareness and educational event, which took place on the Sonoma Raceway road course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09) Mar 29 BurnedOut 58
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar '17 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar '17 Sad Dad 1
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb '17 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07) Feb '17 RealTRUTH 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 78
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC