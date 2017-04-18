Bay Area cities outpacing Seattle for rainfall this season
This year, Seattle has already seen 45.08 inches and San Rafael has seen 61.9 inches. In other words, Seattle has seen enough rain to roughly stack up to your average six-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sebastopol Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect jailed in Terra Linda sex assault; Gree... (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|BurnedOut
|58
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|Mar '17
|Fabio
|5
|Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime
|Mar '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|Jobs is Back as p...
|1
|Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|RealTRUTH
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|78
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sebastopol Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC