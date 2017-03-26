Sebastopol police searching for man who fled vehicle after stopped
Police in Sebastopol hoping the public can help locate a suspect who fled his vehicle after officers attempted to stop his vehicle on Thursday. At 3:07 p.m., a Sebastopol police officer initiated a traffic stop on a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu in the area of McKinley Street and Laguna Park Way.
