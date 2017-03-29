March 30: Beatles Breakdown in Sebastopol
Beatles fans can get pretty obsessive, but few get as detailed and entertaining as composer and producer Scott Freiman, creator of the popular Deconstructing the Beatles series of multimedia talks. This week, Frieman takes the audience on a trip through the Beatles' acclaimed 1966 album Revolver.
