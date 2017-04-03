Land O'Lakes acquires Vermont Creamery

Land O' Lakes Inc. has purchased Vermont Creamery, a pioneer in artisanal cheese-making in the U.S. that says it needs a partner to help reach its business potential amid unprecedented growth. Vermont Creamery will become an independently operated subsidiary of Land O' Lakes, a member-based agricultural cooperative, and will continue to make goat cheese, cultured butter and fresh dairy in Websterville.

