Four arrested in Santa Rosa weapons bust

Four arrested in Santa Rosa weapons bust

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: SFGate

Four people were arrested after police seized high-powered AK-47 style assault rifles, ammunition, body armor, cocaine and thousands of dollars from a Santa Rosa home, officials said. Detectives and police officers served a search warrant about 1 p.m. Wednesday on the house in the 500 block of Woodchuck Court, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sebastopol Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16) Mar 6 Fabio 5
News Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime Mar 3 Sad Dad 1
Russian Spesnatz Need Cooks Feb '17 Jobs is Back as p... 1
News Murder on Dillon Beach (Jun '07) Feb '17 RealTRUTH 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan '17 Quirky 78
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov '16 Da Dum 11
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Oct '16 SteveA2Z 1,216
See all Sebastopol Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sebastopol Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Sonoma County was issued at March 29 at 5:24AM PDT

Sebastopol Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sebastopol Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Sebastopol, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,902,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC