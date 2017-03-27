Founders Day fun for all in 1966

Founders Day 1966 is over, there is a lovely new Miss Rohnert Park in Candy Michael, everyone enjoyed the very fine parade, Festival of the Ninth Moon Ball, wine tasting fun with the "Little Old Winemaker of Asti", the art display, bake contest and other activities too numerous to mention. Friday evening with more than 500 people in attendance, Candy Michael, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Michael of Anson Avenue, was chosen to reign as Miss Rohnert Park 1967.

